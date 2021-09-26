Van Earl Wright takes on new adventure as golf caddie at Ryder Cup

WHISTLING STRAITS — A memorable former sportcaster, Van Earl Wright, is taking on a new adventure as a golf caddie at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Lance Allan spoke with Wright about what led him to this new venture.

Wright said it feels good to be the voice of a generation.

"It feels good. The way I was doing it back in those days was a little different so I caught a lot of flack, got a lot of negative reaction, but it's always nice to get the positive feedback," said Wright.

Wright began caddying after he lost his former television job due to COVID-19.

"Well, Covid took my last TV job away and I always wanted to caddie. Like television, you don't start on the PGA Tour, so when they offered me this opportunity, I said 'You mean where they're having the Ryder Cup? Yeah, let's do that.'"

Wright calls Whistling Straits "breathtaking, majestic, and really hard."

