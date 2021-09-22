Watch
Ryder Cup 'injury' envelope has new twist amid COVID threat

Morry Gash/AP
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 18:20:53-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Ryder Cup is always a second-guesser’s dream, but this year has spawned a devilish twist.

Previously, team captains had to put one player's name in the “injury” envelope — guaranteeing an automatic tie against his opponent if that player were forced to withdraw. That last time that happened was in 1993.

But this year, to prepare for the contingency of a positive COVID-19 test, or tests, the captains will be required to list three names. But it's still not clear how many of those players could be replaced or how that process would work.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

