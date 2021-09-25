Kohler native and former Bucks player Joe Wolf amazed by Whistling Straits

HAVEN, Wis. — During day 1 of the Ryder Cup competition, TMJ4 News caught up with Joe Wolff, a Kohler native and former Milwaukee Bucks player and coach.

The onetime high school basketball star shared his amazement at how far Whistling Straits has come since he was a kid.

He recalled biking to a tiny 5-hole public golf course in Kohler, a far cry from the Whistling Straits of today.

“Back then, you were lucky to have a golf ball,” Wolff laughed. "And how many years later, to have this happen, unbelievable. Just unbelievable."

