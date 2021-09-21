Fans take advantage of last chance to visit Ryder Cup grounds for free

WHISTLING STRAITS — For the final time before the Ryder Cup, people without tickets could visit the grounds of Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County. Fans got some early shopping in at the 60,000-foot merchandise tent. Some took pictures on the expansive plaza that will host the opening ceremonies later this week.

After Monday, only fans who have tickets will be able to come out to Whistling Straits until after the Ryder Cup wraps up. The gates open for Tuesday practice rounds at 7:30 a.m.

Treva Leupold of Brookfield has tickets for later in the week, but came up Monday morning as well. “We’re doing a trial run,” she joked. “We're old and we wanted to make sure we could find it. And it's complicated a little bit.”

Leupold has attended the Masters and a U.S. Open. She doesn’t want to miss any of the action when she returns later this week. “We're going to be all done with the shopping and we're going to go to all the holes, and watch all the players. Looking forward to it.”

Among the pricier items at the Ryder Cup shop, Allen Edmonds shoes that retail for $395. The mahogany colored, "Park Avenue Cap Toe," will be worn by Team USA during Thursday's opening ceremonies. "We have laser engraved the Ryder Cup logo on the insole along with their names," said Ales Gmeinder of Allen Edmonds.

The Port Washington shoe maker is proud of the assignment, and Gmeinder said people are proud to know this local company got the job. "Definitely. Yep. We've seen a lot of pride from the people that have been through here the last few days too."

Competition between team USA and Team Europe for the Ryder Cup begins in Friday.

