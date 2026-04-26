Reynolds, Gonzales help the Pirates outlast the Brewers, 6-3 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had a go-ahead single in the 10th, Nick Gonzales followed with a two-run single and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Saturday night.

Henry Davis started the 10th at second for the Pirates against Angel Zerpa (0-2). Pinch-hitter Marcell Ozuna walked and Nick Yorke pinch ran for Ozuna. Reynolds singled to left to score Davis and chase Zerpa. Gonzales then hit a sharp single off Grant Anderson to drive in Yorke and Reynolds.

Gregory Soto (2-0) pitched the ninth, and Yohan Ramírez worked the 10th for his first save.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) tags out Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn (29) in the base path during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee had a chance in the bottom of the eighth against Dennis Santana. Garrett Mitchell laced a two-out double and Sal Frelick was walked intentionally before Greg Jones struck out swinging.

Frelick had a pair of sacrifice flies for Milwaukee, the second off reliever Issac Mattson to tie 3 in the sixth.

Spencer Horwitz' sacrifice fly in the sixth put the Pirates ahead 3-2. He also drove in a run with a single to center in the fourth. Rookie Konnor Griffin followed with his second hit in the game, a two-out run-scoring single.

The Brewers tied it in the fourth. Jack Bauers led off with a single and took second on left fielder Jack Mangun's fielding error. Mitchell's groundout scored Bauers.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller allowed three runs on five hits in five innings.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Chad Patrick blows a gum bubble in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski struck out nine for the second consecutive game but hit two batters who both scored. He allowed three runs on six hits and threw a wild pitch. The lanky right-hander hasn't won since beating the Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Opening Day, a span of five starts.

Up next

RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 3.28 ERA) was scheduled to starts for Pittsburgh on Sunday against LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.06).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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