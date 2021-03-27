Reports: UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez to announce retirement soon

University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is expected to announce his retirement within the next couple of weeks, according to reports from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Some #Badgers news for you today: Barry Alvarez, UW's full-time AD since 2006, is close to retiring. Expect an announcement sometime in the next couple weeks. Sounds as if Alvarez could stay on through July. We'll have a quick story on our site soon. He is 74. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 27, 2021

Alvarez is in his 32nd year at UW- Madison, also his 18th year as director of athletics.

He served as head football coach for 16 seasons, from 1990- through 2005.

Alverez is just one of 16 coaches in Big Ten history to win at least 100 games at one school. He led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories.

As head of the athletic department, he lead the team to success, winning a combined 16 team national titles and 73 conference regular-season or tournament crowns.

In 2010, Alvarez was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip