Reports: Packers signing quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Veteran NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor is reportedly signing with the Green Bay Packers, according to a social media post by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero says that information came from one of his sources.

Taylor spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, where he appeared in eight games.

Pelissero describes Taylor as a new No. 2, meaning Taylor will likely serve as a backup for starting quarterback Jordan Love.

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