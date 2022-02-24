Report: Troy Aikman on verge of leaving Fox for ESPN's 'Monday Night Football'

Troy Aikman is reportedly leaving Fox Sports to become the main analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football", according to NBC Sports.

The deal is allegedly not yet done, but is expected to be finalized. NBC Sports reports the deal is expected to be comparable Tony Romo's annual salary of $18 million from CBS, if not more.

NBC Sports indicates the move means Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will leave the Monday Night Football booth, and that Steve Levy will also be reassigned.

Aikman is noted for his NFL broadcasting, specifically his coverage of the Green Bay Packers. His commentary typically does not lean in favor of the Packers, which doesn't make Green Bay fans the happiest. So much so, that a petition was once made on Change.com to remove Aikman and Joe Buck banned from announcing on the Packers.

"On behalf of the Green Bay Packers fans across the world, we would like action taken to prohibit them from giving their constant negative input about our team," the petition says. "We are sick of the biased announcing always coming from them."

