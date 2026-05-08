Report: Packers release kicker Brandon McManus

The Green Bay Packers have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the move Friday, saying the Packers drafted kicker Trey Smack with pick No. 216 in the sixth round of last month's NFL Draft before cutting McManus.

Schefter posted on social media: "After drafting Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round last month, the Packers released veteran kicker Brandon McManus today, per source."

TMJ4 has not independently confirmed the report.

Smack, a rookie out of the University of Florida, was widely considered the top-rated kicker in the 2026 draft class. The kicker from Severna Park, Md., connected on 83% of his career field goal attempts over three seasons with the Gators.

McManus, 34, played his 13th NFL season in 2025. He connected on 24 of 30 field goal attempts during the regular season but went 0 for 2 in the Packers' wild card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

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