MADISON — The Racine St. Catherine's boys basketball team took down Seymour 61-41 on Saturday at the Kohl Center to win the WIAA Division 3 state title.

Watch: Highlights of Racine St. Catherine's WIAA Division 3 boys basketball state title win over Seymour.

Racine St. Catherine's takes down Seymour 61-41 to win WIAA Division 3 boys basketball state title

This is the Racine St. Catherine's Angels' first WIAA Division 3 boys basketball state title since 2021.

Watch: The Racine St. Catherine's Angels celebrate after winning the program's first WIAA D3 boys basketball state title since 2021.

Racine St. Catherine's takes down Seymour 61-41 to win WIAA Division 3 boys basketball state title

Lamont Hamilton led all St. Catherine's scorers, notching 26 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes played. AC Contreras Ward followed him up with 12 points and four rebounds in 34 minutes played for the Angels.

Meanwhile, Kyler Marks led the way for Seymour with a double double: 13 points and 11 rebounds with one assist in 30 minutes played. Isaac Feske added ten points, seven rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes played for the Thunder.

Racine St. Catherine's finishes the 2025-26 season 21-4, while the Seymour Thunder wrap up their season at 28-2.

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