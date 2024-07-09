As Wisconsin's amazing resume of golf majors expands, next on this list is the 2025 US Women's Open at Erin Hills.

"We are so excited," Erin Hills Director of Operations Kris Schoonover says. "I mean the women's game. The exposure. The level of play that the women are doing. We are so excited."

"It's so special. I can't even put it into words," Director of US Women's Open Allison Burns says. "Personally being a part of this in 2017 and now having the women play this golf course is just gonna be amazing."

The success of the 2017 US Men's Open at Erin Hills is the blueprint.

"I think it just was the atmosphere," Burns says. "The fans that came out. I think you saw it when you were here. People had a really great time, and not only the fans but also the players had a great time. And then if we can make sure, players obviously are our number one stakeholder, if they can have a great week, and then secondly if our fans can have a great week, then we're doing everything right. And this place set up for that perfectly."

VIDEO: Preps already well underway at Erin Hills for 2025 US Women's Open

Now they hope for state connections like Bobbi and Izzy Stricker, or other notable names to qualify.

"We really hope that there'll be a local favorite," Schoonover says. "But there's always such great players that right now you don't even know that were on the tour and coming up, that might be next year. And I said again with the young Allisen Corpuz, who was here in 2008 and now, you know won the championship at Pebble Beach, will be here."

And at a US Open, it will be a true test of golf.

"We want to make sure that every club is used," Burns says. "That they're really using their mind. And Shannon Rouillard who really sets up the golf course, she's my counterpart for inside the ropes. She's gonna make sure this is a tough test for women and that it is a true US Open experience."

The US Women's Open is May 29-June 1 at Erin Hills. They are in need of volunteers. But as we found out in Wisconsin at major golf tournaments, they usually don't have a problem filling, those spots.

