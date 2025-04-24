Potawatomi community engagement manager on the casino’s NFL Draft weekend experience

MILWAUKEE — If you're staying local for the NFL Draft, there's one place in Milwaukee that's turning into Draft Day headquarters: the Potawatomi Casino Hotel sportsbook.

TMJ4 Potawatomi Casino Hotel has your NFL Draft experience covered from Round One all the way through the final pick.

With an exciting lineup of events, appearances, giveaways, and even shuttle packages to Green Bay, it's set to be one of the best places to celebrate the big weekend.

Draft Weekend at the Sportsbook

On Thursday, fans can enjoy $1 off draft beers, place bets at the state-of-the-art sportsbook or one of the 90-plus self-serve betting kiosks, and catch the first-round action live on big screens throughout the venue.

Friday’s festivities include a visit from Packers legend Mason Crosby, plus football trivia and chances to win exclusive memorabilia.

Watch: Potawatomi Casino Hotel offers big NFL Draft weekend experience

NFL Draft watch party at Potawatomi Casino

Saturday’s excitement extends to the UW-Panther Arena, where fans can celebrate draft weekend in style — all while staying close to home.

TMJ4

“It’s a really cool space. You might as well be at the actual sporting event when you’re here,” said Sarah Neubauer, community engagement manager at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. “It’s just the same energy as being there. You’re there with your friends, a huge crowd all cheering on. It’s a really fun energy — people are high-fiving and just having a great time.”

Want to Go to the Draft in Green Bay? Potawatomi Has You Covered

For those who want to make the trek north to Titletown, Potawatomi is making it easy with its Seven-Round Party Package — a last-minute solution that removes the stress of travel.

For just $100 per person, the package includes round-trip shuttle service to Green Bay and $25 in reward play, making it essentially a $75 experience with perks.

Want to make it a full weekend? An all-in $600 package for two people includes:

Hotel stay

Round-trip shuttle to Green Bay

$100 food and beverage gift card

$200 in reward play

“That’s a really great opportunity to take advantage of,” Neubauer added.

Whether you're cheering from Milwaukee or heading up to Green Bay, Potawatomi Casino Hotel is giving fans a front-row seat to all the action — without the hassle.

You can find more detailed information here.

