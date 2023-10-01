Portland Trailblazers trade guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics

After a major trade with the Portland Trailblazers for Damian Lillard, former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday will be making his way to the Boston Celtics as the 2023-2024 NBA season approaches.

Portland seemingly traded Holiday for a package consisting of Malcom Brogdon and Robert Williams III as stated by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This decision apparently does not come as a surprise to most, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN says the Trailblazers were looking to talk to "contending teams" about trades in connection to Jrue Holiday.

Holiday will not only contribute to the Celtics with his outstanding defense, but has a 19.3 point average, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game under his belt.