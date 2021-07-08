PHOENIX — An Arizona native says he has no regrets selling his car for tickets to the NBA Finals Game one for the Phoenix Suns.

Donovan Heykoop, a graduate from the University of Arizona, was not born when the Suns made their way to the NBA Finals in 1993.

A lifelong Suns Fan, Heykoop said he was willing to do whatever it took to get inside the game.

FULL COVERAGE: Phoenix Suns in NBA Finals

Heykoop sold his 2007 Nissan Versa for $2,500 and used that money to buy a ticket for him and a friend from college.

Donovan Heykoop

Inside the arena for Game 1, the 24-year-old described the energy as electric, “it was loud, lost my voice a little bit, hoping to find a way to Game 2," he said.

Heykoop tells ABC15 that throughout the season, he would talk with his friends about the Suns going to the playoffs, and beyond, and how much it would likely be.

In one conversation with friends, Heykoop recalls saying what extreme he’d go to, “I just kind of threw it out I’ll even sell my car, I’m going to go, and it came down to it and had to put my money where my mouth was and do it,” he said.

Heykoop said he has no regrets, “no, not for a second,” he replied.

While inside the arena, Heykoop said other fans recognized him for the extreme he went to, even taking pictures with him.

“Cars come and go, money comes and goes but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, so got to do what you got to do,” said Heykoop.

Heykoop said he works from home, and for now, will Uber or catch a ride with friends until he’s able to buy a new car.