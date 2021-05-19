PGA hopes to have a 'full fan experience' for Ryder Cup 2021, report says

The PGA of America is hoping to have a "full fan experience" for the 2021 Ryder Cup, Golf Digest reported.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told Golf Digest that the organization is planning on welcoming a "packed house" for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

“We have every hope and every desire and we're working very hard to make it an absolute full fan experience,” Waugh said. “We're working obviously with the state and local governments to have all those conversations. It'll be fluid. But our plan is to have a Ryder Cup in a way—have it be the greatest Ryder Cup in history. I think the world as we've seen is ready to have a party."

With just a few months left, the decision on whether the full experience will happen is expected to come soon. The CDC released updated guidance on mask requirements that would allow for fully vaccinated people to not wear a mask in most settings.

The Cup was set to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, numbers were uncertain due to the pandemic. Originally, the Kohler Company estimated visitors and fans could bring $135 million to the regional economy. The last Ryder Cup held in France pumped more than $200 million into their economy. The last held on U.S. soil was in Minnesota in 2016, which was estimated to bring in between $100 and $130 million.

