MADISON, Wis. (TMJ4) — It was the battle of the Pirates. Port Washington's offense is known for their passing game. Pewaukee's defense was here to try and stop that.

Quarterback Jack Bunyan threw six interceptions in the game, four in the first half.

Port Washington kept fighting and were only down three at halftime. In the second half, Pewaukee would put it away to win this game 24-7 to once again be named state champions.

"This one feels so different than the last one. It came out of the blue the last time. This one we felt all along we had a team that could compete for a state title. It was really about our kids believing, committing, and trusting who we were through the process of it," Pewaukee head coach Justin Friske said.

Bryson King reacts to JJ Watt watching his Pick-6 in the Pirates State Title win! #WIAA #wisfb @JJWatt https://t.co/zsNRe50lfC — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 20, 2026

"Glad to like fully fulfill my dream, working with my brothers, getting to this point. We've been working ever since summer. It's awesome," junior Bryson King said.

"Like state champs, holy crap. I mean, you come to Camp Randall as a kid, you dream of this, and like just look at that, state champs, like it's unbelievable," junior Colton Wall said.

The result wasn't what they wanted, but Port Washington ended their season as the first Pirates team since 1990 to compete for a title.

"We worked really hard. It's been a long time coming. I've been saying this for a while, is that to get here is really a special thing for this group of seniors and obviously this team, but there's a lot of teams before that have had a lot of success that we've come a little bit short with, but really proud of our group," Port Washington head coach John Bunyan said.

Pewaukee is now two for two in State Title games.