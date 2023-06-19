Palou, Newgarden and O'Ward rave about Road America surface, Milwaukee Mile possibilities

For Alex Palou, back-to-back wins and victorious in three of the last four races? That's historic. But he's not taking a commanding points lead for granted.

"In IndyCar, you never know, but honestly, huge milestone for the Chip Ganassi racing team, 250th win. I'm happy to be part of it and to be on the 250," Palou says.

Defending race champ Josef Newgarden wasn't pleased with his runner-up finish.

"For me, it's just ok," Josef Newgarden says. "You know it was a missed opportunity. It was a good day but not a great day. And we've gotta have more great days this year if we wanna win this championship."

But the newly re-paved surface at Road America got rave reviews.

"Frickin' awesome," third-place finisher Pato O'Ward says. "I mean it's very high commitment. Even more than what it was already and a lot more grip. It made it very enjoyable."

"New surface was great," Newgarden says. "You know, unfortunately, it didn't favor us. I felt like we were faster on the old surface. So as a team? We've gotta go to work and figure out what's the right recipe for this new track. Super fun to drive. Very high commitment now. High corner speeds. It's probably one of the best races we've had here in a long time. And that's not that we had bad races before. This just elevated it even further."

"I love this place. I love the fans here," Palou says. "I love the new pavement. So much speed. So much faster than what we had before."

And with Roger Penske appearing at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, speculation grows if IndyCar will be there as soon as 2024.

"Never been there, obviously, but more races for IndyCar," Palou says. "More races with huge fans and amazing fans like what we had here? It's, I'm in. So it's going to be positive. Let's see if it happens. But yeah, I think all drivers would be in for more races."

"If we could get back to the Mile as well, and also have Road America... that's a dream come true," Newgarden says. "I love this area of the United States. Road America is always a favorite for me. There's nothing to dislike about this. So if we could have two great races in this neck of the woods, I would be, as a driver, I'd be over the moon."

IndyCar Series Owner Roger Penske says anything is possible, but they don't have a deal. Milwaukee Mile operators still have more improvements to make, to make it safe enough for IndyCar competition.

