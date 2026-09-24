Packers fans ready for first game at Lambeau Field on Thursday night

Green Bay Packers fans are gearing up for the team's first home game of the 2026 season as the Pack takes on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 Thursday night football at Lambeau Field.'

District Pour Haus in Green Bay hosted our coverage this morning. The bar opened in January 2026, making tonight the first Packers home game for owners Ty and April.

See our full story in the video below

Green Bay sports bar owners excited to open for their first home game opener

The Packers are returning home after spending the first two weeks of the season on the road, and fans say playing at Lambeau makes a difference.

Landon Revels, a longtime Packers fan from Milwaukee, said the home atmosphere is part of what makes the team special — and he wants fans everywhere to feel welcome.

Alonna Johnson

"The Packers are the only team owned by the people in all the sports so feel free to be a cheesehead. You're welcome to jump in the crowd and be part of the Lambeau leap, you know, so hopefully everybody can come around to Title Town, throwing some green and gold and have some fun this year," Revels said.

Fellow fan Jim W. agreed that being inside Lambeau on game day is an experience unlike any other.

Alonna Johnson

"Oh, it, it picks up the juice, that's for sure. When you're in there, it's, it's alive," Jim W. said.

Tonight's game also features an Alumni Weekend theme, with dozens of former Packers players from different eras expected to attend.

If you're making the trip up from Milwaukee, plan ahead. The drive normally takes about 2 hours, but afternoon and evening traffic congestion — particularly near construction zones — could add time to the commute. Leaving earlier in the day is recommended.

Who's on Third is running its shuttle service to Lambeau Field on game days, with departures today at 2 p.m. — early enough to tailgate before kickoff. Shuttle tickets range from $89 to $119.

Lambeau Field's Johnsonville Tailgate Village is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 3:15 p.m.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error