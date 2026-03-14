GREEN BAY — Oostburg (30-0) claimed back-to-back Division 3 state championships Saturday, defeating Wisconsin Dells 64-37 in a dominant performance fueled by the Ketterhagen sisters in what was an emotional final game for the family.

Watch: How Oostburg used the power of family to win back-to-back Division 3 state championships.

Oostburg wins back-to-back Division 3 state titles behind Ketterhagen sisters in emotional finale

"I knew that obviously the last time would come, so I figured I'd just wait for that, and it's here and probably hasn't set in yet," Oostburg head coach Isaiah Ketterhagen said. "I shed a few tears on the court with each one of them with a big hug coming off, and I just wanted them to enjoy it… I really had fun today, and I was planning on having fun whether we were down 20 or up 20."

BACK-TO-BACK STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR OOSTBURG 🏆🏀



The Flying Dutchmen knock off Wisconsin Dells on the title game 64-37 in the Division 3 title game to finish the year perfect (30-0) pic.twitter.com/V9nJLbmxVj — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 14, 2026

From the opening tip, the Flying Dutch went on an 8–0 run and never trailed the Chiefs (29-1). The win improves Oostburg to 30-0 on the season and marks the program's fifth state championship and 12th state tournament appearance.

Senior twins Ady and Riley Ketterhagen—both signed to play at UW-Green Bay next season—led the way. Ady finished with a game-high 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, while Riley added 10 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore Kinsley Ketterhagen, who is already drawing Division I interest, chipped in 14 points, 6 blocks and 5 assists.

"It's just emotional because it means so much to me, and just because it really is like, my gosh, it's the question of, I might never play with Kinsley again if she doesn't choose to go to Green Bay, and then there's like my dad will never be my coach again in a game," Ady Ketterhagen stated.

"For four years it's always been, and two years with [Kinsley], it's been every day we've always worked out together, we've always practiced together, and I'm just so proud of this team," her sister Riley added.

Kinsley also joined the 1,000-point club with a pull-up three just before halftime. But the most memorable moment came right before the final buzzer, when the three sisters shared one final hug on the court together—the last time all four members of the Ketterhagen family, including their father and head coach Isaiah Ketterhagen, would share the court.

It’s a family affair for the Ketterhagens who are now D3 state champions! @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/33Z4CbNyGG — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 14, 2026

"I just think how blessed are we to be able to feel these emotions to cry at these games because that shows how much we care about each other, how much fun it was, how many memories we made," Kinsley shared.

Wisconsin Dells, making just its second state tournament appearance, is still searching for its first state championship. The Chiefs were led by sophomore Jazlyn Alwin, who finished with 20 points.

Oostburg is set to be elevated to Division 2 next season pending appeal due to the program's accumulation of Tournament Performance Factor points.

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