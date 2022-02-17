Women's U.S. Olympic hockey team headed to gold medal match inspires local female athletes

MEQUON, Wisc. — Concordia women's hockey forward Natalie Mackrell has been on the ice ever since she was three years old. On Wednesday night, she gets to see the U.S women's hockey team she's grown up watching over the years, compete for gold in the 2022 Bejing Winter Olympics.

"I'm probably definitely going to be glued to the TV tonight," said Mackrell.

The same goes for Ashlyn Marshall who has played alongside some Olympic team members in the past.

"I'm 20, so a lot of these girls I've actually played with, so it's really cool to see them on the Olympic stage and seeing them doing their debut," said Marshall.

Both athletes say having the women's team go for their second consecutive gold medal is changing the way people view the sport.

"Kendall Coyne, Hilary Knight, they've done a really good job promoting hockey and showing that girls can do it too," said Marshall.

But of course, they can't pass up the chance to root for some of their favorite players.

"My favorite player is actually Amanda Kessel. I just like her drive," said Mackrell.

"I would have to go with Kendall Coyne. She can compete with the boys and do just as good if not better," said Marshall.

They hope one day they too could have a shot at Olympic gold.

"You know maybe. You've got to shoot for the sky," said Marshall.

