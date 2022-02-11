Wisconsin's Deedra Irwin places 37th in Olympic Biathlon 7.5km, still has two events to go

BEIJING — Wisconsin has several athletes competing in Beijing, and the latest was Deedra Irwin of Pulaski.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are the first games for Irwin, who competed in the biathlon. Interestingly enough though, Irwin is not a life-long skier.

The 29-year-old picked it up in high school while trying to stay in shape for her running seasons.

Eventually, she switched to biathlon and competed in the 2021 World Championships.

Now, she has made her Olympic debut where she placed 37th out of 89 athletes. Her final time was 2:25.8.

Irwin is still scheduled to compete in the women's 10km pursuit and the women's 12.5km Mass Start.

Outside of her time at the Olympics, Irwin is a professional biathlete for the Army National Guard.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip