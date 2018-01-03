Wisconsin siblings going for curling gold

A brother and sister from McFarland, just outside Madison, will compete for Team USA Curling at the Winter Olympics.

Matt Hamilton has been curling since his early teens and he convinced his sister, Rebecca, to compete. With just a few years under her belt, she has become one of the top curlers in the world.

"My sister's the best female curler I know and the best female sweeper I know," Matt said.

The siblings are getting a lot of media attention, and Matt says that is something new for them.

"Our schedule is packed and it's great because I'm a ham and love being in front of the camera," he said.

A few weeks ago they got to ham it up on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We got to walk around, tour, and go on the show," Rebecca said. "Jimmy was awesome. Jason Sudeikis was really cool as well and we just had a great time."

Olympic curling competition begins Feb. 7 and the siblings say there are a few things fans can watch for like Matt's custom curling shoes.

"I made them through Nike. They're custom with the gold swoosh for the hopes that I'm going to be repping some more gold in Korea," he said.

Matt said to also watch for the looks that only siblings can give each other.

"We've got a lot of non-verbal communication so you'll see a lot of death glares or smiles or thumbs up or stuff like that," he said.

And if they have any downtime during the Olympics, there is someone both siblings hope to meet.

"I'd have to go with Shaun White," Rebecca said. "I've grown up snowboarding with Matt as well so it would be cool to see him and see all of his accomplishments."

Rebecca and Matt will compete on the Women's and Men's curling teams respectively, but they will also compete together as a team in the first-ever Olympic Mixed Doubles curling event.