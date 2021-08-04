Watch
Wisconsin native wins silver medal in men's 200 meter sprint

Getty Images
Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 09:58:16-04

TOKYO — Kenny Bednarek, a native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, secured a silver medal for Team USA in the men's 200 meter sprint.

Bednarek ran the fastest time in the quarterfinals with a time of 20.01.

He recorded a personal-best in the sprint Wednesday, finishing in 19.68.

Noah Lyles, reigning world champion of the event, took bronze.

