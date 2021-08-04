Wisconsin native wins silver medal in men's 200 meter sprint

TOKYO — Kenny Bednarek, a native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, secured a silver medal for Team USA in the men's 200 meter sprint.
Bednarek ran the fastest time in the quarterfinals with a time of 20.01.
Kenny Bednarek wins the men’s 200m #Silver for @TeamUSA! @WorldAthletics | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | #Athletics pic.twitter.com/qVLHhoKcmU— Olympics (@Olympics) August 4, 2021
He recorded a personal-best in the sprint Wednesday, finishing in 19.68.
Noah Lyles, reigning world champion of the event, took bronze.
