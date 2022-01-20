Wisconsin native Nina Roth headed to Beijing with curling team for a second time at Winter Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Nina Roth has been training for this moment for 22 years. A moment to once again compete among the world's best at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"It's still a little surreal that I'm going to my second Olympics," said Roth.

Roth, who fell in love with curling at just 10-years-old, competed in her first Olympics in Pyongyang in 2018. While the women's U.S. Olympic curling team didn't place in the top three, Roth says they're using what they learned from that year to their advantage in the Beijing games.

"We've been practicing really, really hard these last four years and have overcome a lot and it would really mean a lot to be on that podium. If you can tackle those nerves and put all of the distractions of being at the Olympics out of your mind, we'll have more success," said Roth.

When she's not training, Roth is either working shifts at the Select Specialty Hospital in Madison where she takes care of patients recovering from COVID-19, or she's spending as much time as she can with her family.

With a little more than two weeks to go, Roth says she's ready to bring home the gold.

"We definitely want to go for gold. The guy's team won gold last time so I think it's our turn this time," said Roth.

