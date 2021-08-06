Watch
Wisconsin native Emily Sisson triumphs over disappointment

Marathon letdown opens the door for a spot in 10k
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 26: Emily Sisson, first, celebrates on the podium after the Women's 10,000 Meters Final on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Emily Sisson breaks Trials 10K record, gets Olympic berth
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 10:01:30-04

Emily Sisson turned one of the worst days of her running career into a breakthrough achievement in just over a year.

Sisson shattered the U.S. Olympic Trials record in qualifying for the 10,000 meters to earn her first trip to the Olympics. That highlight came after she couldn't finish the marathon in the qualifying race in 2020.

"It definitely stung," Sisson admits. "But my work ethic doesn't change with what the previous result was, so I just kind of threw myself into track training and I've really enjoyed it. It's been fun."

Sisson was born in Menomonee Falls but spent most of her early childhood in Germantown before moving to Nebraska. She also spent her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Providence.

She lives in Phoenix now and does not miss the Wisconsin winters.

"I think about those winters, especially my freshman year at Wisconsin," she laughs. "How I trained through that. I've really gotten softer. I don't know if I could do that now. I don't think I could."

Sisson isn't making any promises, but right now, she plans to give the marathon another try for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

