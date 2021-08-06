Wisconsin native Emily Sisson triumphs over disappointment

Emily Sisson turned one of the worst days of her running career into a breakthrough achievement in just over a year.

Sisson shattered the U.S. Olympic Trials record in qualifying for the 10,000 meters to earn her first trip to the Olympics. That highlight came after she couldn't finish the marathon in the qualifying race in 2020.

"It definitely stung," Sisson admits. "But my work ethic doesn't change with what the previous result was, so I just kind of threw myself into track training and I've really enjoyed it. It's been fun."

Sisson was born in Menomonee Falls but spent most of her early childhood in Germantown before moving to Nebraska. She also spent her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Providence.

She lives in Phoenix now and does not miss the Wisconsin winters.

"I think about those winters, especially my freshman year at Wisconsin," she laughs. "How I trained through that. I've really gotten softer. I don't know if I could do that now. I don't think I could."

Sisson isn't making any promises, but right now, she plans to give the marathon another try for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

