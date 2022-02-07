Winter Olympics Day 5: What to watch for on Monday, Feb. 7

Welcome to day five of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m. Events on Monday are alpine skiing (Women's giant slalom), biathlon (Men's skiathlon from the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou), curling (Mixed Doubles Round Robin and Semifinals), figure skating (Team event: Men's free skate, free dance and women's free skate), freestyle skiing (Women's and men's big air qualifying from Shougang Industrial Park in Beijing), women's hockey, luge (Women's singles runs 1 & 2), short track (Women's 500m, men's 1000m), ski jumping (Mixed team final), snowboarding (Men's slopestyle final from Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou) and speedskating (Women's 1500m).

Are there adjustments to our news programming today?

TMJ4 News will air newscasts at 12, 4, 5, 6, and 11:30.

Are there any Wisconsin athletes competing today?

The US curling team includes Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton and Nina Roth.

The US women's hockey team includes Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey and Abby Roque.

Anna Hoffman is on the US ski jumping team.

Courtney Rummel is competing on the US snowboarding team.

Jordan Stolz is on the speedskating team.

Which medals are being handed out today?

Medals are being handed out for alpine skiing, biathlon, curling, figure skating, short track, ski jumping, snowboarding and speedskating.

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip