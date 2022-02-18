Winter Olympics Day 16: What to watch for on Friday, February 18

Welcome to day 16 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:
What's being featured on primetime tonight?
It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic Games. There are six different events happening.
The events include: biathlon, bobsled, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey, and speed skating.
NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Athlete Watch:
Biathlon - Paul Schommer
Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth
Speed Skating - Jordan Stolz
Which medals are being handed out today?
Several sports have medaling events happening Friday. They are:
- Biathlon - men's 15km mass start from the National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou
- Curling - men's bronze medal game, women's semifinals
- Freestyle skiing - women's halfpipe final, men's ski cross qualifying and finals from Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou
- Speed skating - men's 1000m
How can I watch?
NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.
All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.
If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.