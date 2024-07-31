A lot of eyes will be on swimming today as more medals are up for grabs in Paris.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with Jason and Megan White along with their kids Declin and Piper at Bradford Beach. The family of four is in Milwaukee enjoying some family time out on the water before the kids head back to school.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Water-loving family looking forward to Olympic swim events

“We’re just visiting for a few days for the summer,” said mom, Megan. “We’re going to catch a baseball game and wanted to do the beach so here we are.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Megan White is a parent of two, who brought her family to Milwaukee for a visit.

They were kind enough to take a break from the water and talk with Sydni for a bit on shore. With feet in the sand and waves crashing all around, the family shared their love for all things Olympics.

“When you think about the Olympics and all those really cool athletes, what’s your favorite things about it,” Sydni asked. “Or do you want to maybe grow up and be an Olympic athlete yourself?”

“Uh, no but I really like how the put their whole life and dedication into it,” Declin responded. “I think it’s really cool.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Declin and dad Jason enjoy some time on Milwaukee's beaches.

“Just like he said the dedication,” said dad, Jason. “Katie Ledecky, man she’s really awesome. The whole swim team is really pretty good. Just rooting them on and hoping they bring home a bunch of metals for us.”

Watch: Family hoping Team USA will take home gold in swimming.

Water-loving family visiting Milwaukee excited for Olympic swim events

And with that, it wasn’t long before the goggles were back on and the kids were splashing around in the water showing off their best Olympic athlete swimming skills.

“I like to think about how they swim and I like to try and figure out how they swim to help me swim better,” said Piper.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Piper says she's inspired to swim better because of the Olympic swim events.

The family says they love to support Team USA’s Olympic Athletes and say the swim events are some of their favorite things to watch together.

“Oh my gosh, the swimming is one of our favorite events to watch,” said Megan. “Just all the athlete, especially Team USA is amazing to watch. We have the top notch athletes. We love to hear about them all the time but especially at the Olympics.”

Events will re-air on prime time tonight starting at 7 on TMJ4.



