Watch: Simone Biles exits team final after vault

Ashley Landis/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, talks to teammates Jordan Chiles, back to camera, Sunisa Lee and Grace Mc Callum, left, prior to the uneven bars competition during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:15:05-04

Simone Biles is out of the women's Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo, due to "medical issues."

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team earned the silver medal in the team final in a shocking upset by Russia who won gold.

Biles competed in Team USA's first rotation on vault in the women's Olympic team final, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. Shortly after, she withdrew from the team contest.

The Russian Olympic Committee won gold with a team score of 169.529 while Team USA totaled 166.096.

Great Britain finished in third with a 164.096.

This marks the first time in eleven years that the American women did not win the team gold in a major international competition.

