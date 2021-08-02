Watch: Jade Carey wins gold in final floor event
Ashley Landis/AP
Jade Carey, of the United States, poses after winning the gold medal for the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 5:36 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 06:36:43-04
Watch the highlights from Day 10 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:
American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event.
See all of our Olympics coverage at TMJ4.com/Olympics
Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.