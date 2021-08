Watch highlights from Day 11 at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo:

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Germany in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19. The duo advance to the semifinal match on Thursday morning in Tokyo.

Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record by three-quarters of a second, clocking a jaw-dropping 45.94 to capture Olympic gold, while American Rai Benjamin dipped under the previous all-time best in 46.17.

