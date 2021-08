We're nearing the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Check out highlights from Day 14:

April Ross and Alix Klineman, aka the "A-Team", delivered when it mattered most, winning in straight sets in the gold medal match against Australia. For Ross, it's the third Olympic medal of her career.

The U.S. women's basketball team is headed to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game after beating Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals.

