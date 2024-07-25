In every state and airport she travels to, Wisconsin swimmer Phoebe Bacon feels the love, but she feels it most strongly in Wisconsin.

"It means so much," USA Women's Olympic swimmer Phoebe Bacon says. "It truly is my home now. I'll always have a soft spot for the DC area, but Madison has been my home for the past four years, and I love the Badger pride I get to kind of walk around with."

Bacon qualified for the 200-meter backstroke, and the two-time Olympian feels really good the second time around.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked Bacon if she felt she is peaking at the right time.

Watch: UW's Phoebe Bacon feels the Badgers' love as she swims to the Paris Olympics

"Yeah, I definitely think so," Bacon says. "I mean you could almost say that back in 2021, I thought I was peaking and swimming at the best that I could, but it kinda just showed these past 3 years that there's still more in me."

In Maryland, Bacon went to the same school as Katie Ledecky.

"It's great to have her on the team as somebody I can turn to for questions and just kind of have a comforting person by my side," Bacon says. "But then at the same time, watching her work, watching her train [and] compete? It's incredible."

Soon it's all business, but Bacon also hopes she has time for fun in France, and hopes to see the Eiffel Tower.

"I hope so," Bacon says with a laugh. "I definitely want to get a baguette. I think that would just be fun."

Bacon says the Tokyo Games had a weird atmosphere with no fans, and says she is really looking forward to feeding off the energy, and the crowd, in Paris.

