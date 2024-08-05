UW's Lauren Carlini on emotional journey at the Olympics for Team USA Volleyball

When Lauren Carlini made the USA Women's Olympic Volleyball team for the first time, a whirlwind of emotions hit her.

"That's exactly what it was—a whirlwind of emotions," said Team USA Women's Volleyball Setter Lauren Carlini. "I feel like the last time, you’re on the outside looking in."

Arriving at the University of Wisconsin in 2013, Carlini is credited with setting the tone for the program and contributing to the 2021 NCAA championship, even though she had graduated before that. Lauren says it means the world to her to be a Badger.

"I am extremely proud to be a Wisconsin Badger," Carlini said. "It’s just a community like none other."

Now, she can’t wait to represent the USA, even though this might be her swan song.

Watch: Lauren Carlini discusses her Badger pride, excitement for playing with Team USA:

Lauren Carlini repping Badgers with US Women's Volleyball team in Paris

"First off, just hearing the national anthem," Carlini said. "That first match against China is going to be—I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it. Knowing that this is probably my last go-around with the USA team. It’s been really bittersweet, but I’ve been really good about just embracing these moments."

Lance Allan asked, "Last go-around? You don’t want to be in LA in four years?"

"You know, it would be cool and all," Carlini said with a laugh. "But I’m not sure my body would love that. So, for now, I’m going to say no."

Always full of energy, Carlini even had fun as she got upstaged during our interview.

"Oop, we’ve got a surprise guest here. Hey, Guy!" Carlini said, laughing as a cat crashed the interview.

Lance Allan asked, "I hate to cut you off, but who is that?"

"I’m babysitting—or catsitting—my teammate’s cats," Carlini said. "So this one’s Guy. He’s silly. He’s trying to get involved. Alright, Guy, mind your business!"

Lance Allan joked, "Doesn’t that cat realize you’re a big star? You’re Lauren Carlini, and that cat wants face time!"

"Guy’s like, ‘Feed me, you peasant!’" Carlini said.

Carlini plans on dabbling in coaching, as she says, to see if that’s her jam in helping the current Wisconsin team. She’s also a part of the new professional volleyball league team in Madison, after the 2024 Summer Olympics.

