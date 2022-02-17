U.S. Women's Hockey team Loses to Canada, earns Silver Medal

The U.S. Women's Hockey team lost to Canada Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, earning a Silver Medal.

One of sports' fiercest and longest-running grudge-matches resumed Thursday when the American and Canadian women's hockey teams faced off with an Olympic gold medal on the line.

The game marked the sixth time out of seven Olympics the cross-border rivals played for the title. Canada has previously won four times.

The United States was the defending champion after a 3-2 shootout victory in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

The test for the U.S. was finding a way to contain Canada's dynamic offense.

The Canadians were 6-0 and have previously outscored opponents by a margin of 54-8.

Canada defeated the U.S. 4-2 in the preliminary round.

Alex Cavillini is from Delafied and is a graduate of UW-Madison. She is a goalie for the women's hockey team. This is her second Olympic games. She has won an Olympic gold in 2018 and has five gold medals from winning the world championships.

Amanda Kessel, from Madison, is a forward on the USA women's hockey team. This is her third Olympic games.

Brianna Decker from Dousman in Waukesha County was competing in her third Olympics. Unfortunately, she was injured during the first game of the tournament and will miss the rest of the Olympics. She helped Team USA win a gold medal in hockey in PyeongChang, South Korea in 2018. She also won a silver medal during the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia. She went to UW-Madison and in 2012 was named the top women's college hockey player in the county.

Hilary Knight isn't from Wisconsin, but she did go to UW-Madison to play hockey. She has played in three Olympics and has won a gold medal and two silvers. Her hometown is Sun Valley, Idaho.

Caroline Harvey also isn't from Wisconsin, but she plays on the UW-Madison hockey team. This is the first Olympic games for the 19-year-old.

Abby Roque is from Michigan, but also played on the UW-Madison hockey team. Beijing is the first Olympic games for the 24-year-old.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip