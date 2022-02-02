Watch
Team USA's little Olympians at the NICU

Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside
Baby Ledger at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford, Illinois was just born and is ready for the Olympics!<br/>
Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 14:09:30-05

ROCKFORD — Team USA just got a little bigger with the addition of some adorable teammates.

These little Olympians at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford, Illinois may have just been born but they are already gold medalists in our eyes.

Although they were born prematurely, they have the champions mindset. They might be young and small, but they sure are strong.

They are gold medalists today, and maybe one day in the future, they will be able to add even more gold medals to their list of accomplishments as they go from little Olympians to big Olympians.

