Team USA coming to Green Bay on a slider search, looking for young talent

GREEN BAY — This weekend Team USA comes to Green Bay on a slider search, looking for young people with an Olympic future in luge.

Just like they found Sophia Gordon, of Sussex.

"A White Castle slider search is meant for kids ages 8 to 13," U.S. Luge Junior National Team slider Sophia Gordon says. "And they travel, USA Luge travels around the country to introduce the sport of luge."

Sophia Gordon would know. The luge U.S. Junior National team member was discovered at a slider search in New Berlin five years ago.

"Back in 2016, I went to a slider search in New Berlin," Gordon says. "And ever since then, I have loved luge and have been continuing to do it."

And a notable athlete will be on site.

"Former 2014 Winter Olympian Aidan Kelly will be there," Gordon says. "And he is also currently the development programs coach. And so he'll be looking at all the different kiddos to find some prospective candidates for his team."

Gordon was hooked on luge from the start.

"I loved it right off the bat," Gordon says. "I've always loved speed. I've always loved rollercoasters and I think a lot of kids that do like those more extreme sports have a lot of fun with luge."

And five years after her debut, she has big goals five years from now.

"I am hoping to take my luge career all the way to the 2026 Winter Olympics," Gordon says.

The slider search will be held Saturday near Green Bay at 1000 Centennial St. from 9 to noon. Kids ages 8 to 13 can give it a try.

