Team USA announces Olympic hockey roster, multiple Wisconsinites on team

The men's and women's Team USA hockey roster have been announced for the 2022 Winter Olympics and multiple players have Wisconsin connections.

Women's Team

Some of the members of the women's team from Wisconsin are Brianna Decker, from Dousman, Waukesha County, Amanda Kessel, from Madison, from Dane County, and Alex Cavillini, from Delafield, Waukesha County.

Players who also went to UW-Madison to play for the Badgers include Carolina Harvey, Hilary Knight, and Abby Roque.

The equipment manager and strength and condition coach are also from Wisconsin.

According to USA Hockey, 15 of the 23 players on the roster have prior Olympic experience. There are eight first-time Olympians.

Check out the full women's team roster by clicking here.

Men's Team

There are no players on the men's team from Wisconsin.

Here is the full roster:

Forwards



Nick Abruzzese

Kenny Agostino

Matty Beniers

Brendan Brisson

Noah Cates

Sean Farrell

Sam Hentges

Matthew Knies

Marc McLaughlin

Ben Meyers

Andy Miele

Brian O’Neill

Nick Shore

Nathan Smith

Defense



Brian Cooper

Brock Faber

Drew Helleson

Steven Kampfer

Aaron Ness

Nick Perbix

Jake Sanderson

David Warsofsky

Goaltenders

Drew Commesso

Strauss Mann

Pat Nagle

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip