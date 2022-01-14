Team USA announces Olympic hockey roster, multiple Wisconsinites on team

The men's and women's Team USA hockey roster have been announced for the 2022 Winter Olympics and multiple players have Wisconsin connections.
Women's Team
Some of the members of the women's team from Wisconsin are Brianna Decker, from Dousman, Waukesha County, Amanda Kessel, from Madison, from Dane County, and Alex Cavillini, from Delafield, Waukesha County.
Players who also went to UW-Madison to play for the Badgers include Carolina Harvey, Hilary Knight, and Abby Roque.
The equipment manager and strength and condition coach are also from Wisconsin.
According to USA Hockey, 15 of the 23 players on the roster have prior Olympic experience. There are eight first-time Olympians.
Check out the full women's team roster by clicking here.
Men's Team
There are no players on the men's team from Wisconsin.
Here is the full roster:
Forwards
- Nick Abruzzese
- Kenny Agostino
- Matty Beniers
- Brendan Brisson
- Noah Cates
- Sean Farrell
- Sam Hentges
- Matthew Knies
- Marc McLaughlin
- Ben Meyers
- Andy Miele
- Brian O’Neill
- Nick Shore
- Nathan Smith
Defense
- Brian Cooper
- Brock Faber
- Drew Helleson
- Steven Kampfer
- Aaron Ness
- Nick Perbix
- Jake Sanderson
- David Warsofsky
Goaltenders
- Drew Commesso
- Strauss Mann
- Pat Nagle