Speed skating Olympic Trials at Pettit National Ice Center less than 3 months away

MILWAUKEE — In less than three months, it's another Olympic cycle, and 2022 begins with the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for long track speed skating at the Pettit National Ice Center.

"There's something unique about the Olympics," Pettit National Ice Center Executive Director Randy Dean says. "The spirit of it. The effort, enthusiasm. Dedication of the athletes. You've seen it in other Olympic sports you've covered. There's just something unique about that in this day and age, with high-paid athletes. These aren't. They're just trying to be the best they can be and we're glad to be a part of that."

"You know, in 2018 was the first time in 20 years we had it," said Dean. "And to have that success in '18 and then to have U.S. speed skating really push us to take it for 2022, we're absolutely delighted. And I hope the community will be the same."

During the trials four years ago, Milwaukee showed out.

"I think it reflects the legacy of speed skating here," Dean says. "And the fact that there was that built-up demand. And it's the Olympics. And the timing of the trials was one of the later trials, Lance, as far as all the Olympic trials. And so we rode the tsunami, sort of the Olympic media attention."

The big American names that have golden Olympic dreams should be competing.

"We're always hopeful that Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia, who are probably our prime medal contenders, we hope that they will have a great Olympic games and a great trials here," Dean says.

And even though the Summer Games just ended, the Winter Games hold great anticipation and hope here.

