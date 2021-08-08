Watch
Sheboygan family continues tradition of hosting its own Olympic Games

A Sheboygan family gives the Olympic Games a run for their money.
Posted at 12:27 AM, Aug 08, 2021
SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan family gives the Olympic Games a run for their money.

The Leibham family has made it a tradition to create a version of the international event every Summer and Winter Olympics. The games are held in Ken and Sue Leibham's large backyard.

The participants are the couple's 13 adult children and 45 grandchildren. With spouses and extended family, there were about 80 people participating this year.

They don't miss many details. They make Olympic gear, create Tokyo-inspired decor, decorate the house with the Olympic torch and rings and include a version of just about every sport.

The Leibham's started this tradition during the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, and it just keeps getting better.

