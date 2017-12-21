Russia may be banned from the Olympics, but its athletes can still compete — in generic uniforms

Earlier this month International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Russia was effectively banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, due to the country's state-sanctioned doping program.

However, the IOC ruled that individual athletes could still compete in the 2018 Olympics, but could not do so under the Russia flag or colors.

So, if these "Olympic Athletes from Russia" (OAR) can't wear the red, white and blue of Russia, what will they wear when they compete?

On Wednesday, the IOC gave the world a first look.

The committee published guidelines on Wednesday on what Russian athletes would be required to wear during competition, as well as during Opening, Closing and medal ceremonies.

The guidelines include restrictions on the use of color, text size. text placement and accessories that can be worn at official events.

The IOC stipulates that OAR uniforms cannot contain more than two colors, and that all text and fonts should be "in English and as generic as possible." They also advise that when reds or blues are used in uniforms, they cannot match the shade of red or blue in the Russia flag.

The committee also proposed a logo for OAR athletes — a plain circle of red text.

Full IOC guidelines Russian athlete uniforms can be read below.

1. Athletes’ uniforms (Ceremonies, competition, training and casual), accessories and equipment can only have two types of wordmarks: “OAR” and/or “Olympic Athlete from Russia”.

2. Officials’ uniforms (Ceremonies, competition, training and casual) and accessories can only have one type of wordmark: “OAR”.

3. “Olympic Athlete from Russia” - Print size for words "Olympic Athlete from" should be equivalent to the word "Russia" and above the word Russia. The size of these words should be proportional to the area in which they are placed and will require individual approvals from the IOC.

4. Wordmark fonts should be in English and as generic as possible.

5. Only single or dual colour elements are permitted on uniforms.

6. Separate items of clothing cannot create a tricolour.

7. The colours used in uniforms, accessories and equipment may not be in exactly the same pantone as those used in the Russian Federation flag. It is suggested that these are darker in colour.

8. Country coat of arms, NOC emblem and national emblem must be replaced with the distinct OAR logo.

9. This image has been proposed as an OAR logo.

10. The OAR logo must not include a third colour.

11. No national identifications design elements should be featured on the uniforms.

12. These guidelines are applicable to all athletes and team officials/coaches uniforms (ceremonies, competition, training and casual), accessories and equipment.

13. All revised uniform, accessories and equipment designs and production samples need approval from the IOC.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.