Rocky actor Mr. T congratulations Wisconsin's John Shuster for being chosen as Team USA's flag bearer

Wisconsin native John Shuster will be Team USA's flag bearer for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Mr. T, professional wrestler and actor best known for his role as a boxer in the 1982 film Rocky III, is an Olympic curling superfan.

Mr. T gave a shout out to the Superior native in a tweet on Friday for being chosen as the flag bearer.

"Congratulations to My Man Big @Shoostie2010 on being Chosen to be a Flag Bearer for @TeamUSA!" he tweeted. "What a Honor, because Many Are Called but Few are Chosen. I'm So Happy for You!"

Congratulations to My Man Big @Shoostie2010 on being Chosen to be a Flag Bearer for @TeamUSA ! What a Honor, because Many Are Called but Few are Chosen. I’m So Happy for You! #Curling #CurlingIsCool #TeamUSA #USACurling — Mr. T (@MrT) February 4, 2022

Shuster is yet to respond to the tweet, however, on Thursday, he gave Mr. T a shout-out of his own.

Love having Mr. T as part of the team! https://t.co/dYHsGLaMN8 — John Shuster (@Shoostie2010) February 4, 2022

