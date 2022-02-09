Pewaukee grandma expresses pride on her birthday for grandson Luke Jager in the Olympics

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Luke Jager, 22, recently competed in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing on Team USA's Cross-Country Skiing team.

Although he is living in Anchorage, Alaska, his grandma Bev Jager is a Pewaukee native and couldn't help but express her pride for her grandson.

Bev said she will be celebrating in Florida, while her grandson is in the mountains of China.

"One o'clock in the morning," Bev says. "One of the good things is Peacock. I think it will be on tape afterwards too, because I'll be in Florida. It will be on my birthday."

Bev said it is a great birthday treat to see her grandson perform in the Olympics.

"How about that," she says. "Nice birthday present."

Bev shared in her grandson's excitement.

"I think he'll be so happy that he'll be warm as toast," Bev says. "One person on Facebook wrote down and said 'I knew that Luke was either going to make the Olympics or (become) president' and she said he still has time for the second. I'm his grandmother, I don't think that will be but (he) will definitely go some place in life."

Luke is alongside his great friend Gus Schumacher in the Olympics, who was born in Madison.

Luke is also ultra-motivated. He is an economics major at Utah.

