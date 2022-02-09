Packers send personalized jerseys to Wisconsin-rooted biathlon Olympians

GREEN BAY — Three Olympians in Beijing are hoping to wear their brand new Packers jersey's this week while they compete, kidding of course.

The Green Bay Packers sent personalized jerseys to the three Wisconsin-rooted biathlon athletes competing in these Winter Olympics.

Clare Egan, Paul Schommer, and Deedra Irwin all got jerseys!

U.S. Biathlon then took to Twitter to share a video of the athletes repping their green and gold as they run a quick play in the Olympic village.

Do we think the International Olympic Committee will let them compete with the jerseys on? Either way, we are cheering them on!

The @packers sent personalized jerseys to our three Wisconsin-rooted Olympians — @BiathleteEgan, @pschommer_ & @deedrablu — so we played a little football in the village today! 🏈🇺🇸



Think they'll let us compete in these jerseys in the Olympics this week?!? #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/pst65xtv42 — US Biathlon (@USBiathlon) February 9, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip