Oldest U.S. Olympian, Nick Baumgartner, doesn't qualify for semi-finals

Lee Jin-man/AP
United States' Nick Baumgartner reacts during the men's cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Nick Baumgartner
Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 11:16:05-05

BEIJING — The oldest U.S. Olympian who had been aiming for a medal in his fourth Olympic appearance has failed to make the semi-finals.

Nick Baumgartner, 40, took 10th overall in the snowboard cross event in Beijing, ending his run in the event.

The Beijing Olympics are Baumgartner's fourth and while he didn't medal in his main event, he could still compete in the mixed team snowboard cross event.

Even if that doesn't go well, we could possibly see him again in four years.

Prior to his runs, Baumgartner spoke with TMJ4's Lance Allan where he said if he stays healthy, a fifth Olympic appearance in four years is not out of the question.

