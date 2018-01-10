No regrets from U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner about 'furious' reaction to Olympic miss

While she received a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi games, her performance at this year's championships was not enough to get her on the 2018 Olympic team. She openly shared her frustration with the world after her fourth-place finish.
Wagner said she does not take back what she said. "What you see is what you get with me, and I pride myself on being honest and open.”
Wagner says that the only thing she questions is how her scores compare to those from previous competitions earlier in the year. She does not think the judges singled her out from the other competitors.
"At the end of the day, based on the selection criteria, [the Olympic committee] absolutely made the right call with this team. Those ladies are getting ready to go to the Olympics, and I support them entirely," she said.