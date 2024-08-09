No medal for Kenny Bednarek and teammates in men's 4x100m relay

Kenny Bednarek missed out on taking home another medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
He and his relay team took seventh in the 4x100 meter relay after a rough baton pass. The team consisted of Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Kyree King, and Fred Kerley.
Noah Lyles had to drop out of the relay team because of a COVID 19 diagnosis.
The quartet only managed to beat the Chinese team in the race.
Watch: Mom Mary Ann Bednarek "felt the love" as son ran for silver:
On Thursday, Bednarek took home a silver medal in the 200m track final. He finished his race in 19.62 seconds, coming in just behind Botswana's Letsile Tobogo.
“I cried, I was overwhelmed,” said Kenny's mother Mary Ann Bednarek. “It was beautiful. I’m so proud of him. Momma Mary answered a lot of prayers. Yesterday, after the semis he left with a big smile on his face, so that was good.”
Bednarek previously grabbed the silver medal in the 200-meter during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Watch: Kenny Bednarek is putting Rice Lake, Wisconsin on the map:
