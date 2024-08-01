Neenah native Wanamaker advances to medal race with US women's eight rowing team

PARIS (NBC 26) — A Fox Valley native has a chance to bring an Olympic medal home.

The US women's eight rowing team, which features Neenah native Maddie Wanamaker, won the Olympic repechage race Thursday morning, edging out Canada by less than a second.

A repechage is a "second chance race," giving teams that narrowly missed qualifying for the final another shot.

The top four boats from Thursday's five-team race advanced to Saturday's final. The United States, Canada, Australia and Italy will join Great Britain and Romania, the defending gold medalist, in the medal race.

Lindsey Wasson/AP United States Team reacts after competing in the women's eight repechages at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Wanamaker is a 2013 graduate of Neenah High School. She also competed in the last Olympic Games, held in Tokyo in 2021, but did not medal.

The medal race is scheduled for 3:50 a.m. on Saturday.