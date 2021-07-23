Watch
Nearly 3 dozen athletes with Wisconsin ties in Tokyo games

Jeff Roberson/AP
Athletes march in during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 23, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly three dozen athletes with ties to Wisconsin will be going for the gold as the Olympics get underway in Tokyo.

The Badger State athletes will represent Team USA in competition that includes trap shooting, track and field, rowing and sailing.

Alie Rusher, from West Bend, will be participating in the quadruple sculls rowing event.

She says the coronavirus pandemic gave her an extra year to train, allowing her to work with Olympian rowers past and present.

COVID-19 concerns meant the games were postponed from last year. The national stadium was nearly empty Friday as the opening ceremony unfolded.

The games continue through Aug. 8.

