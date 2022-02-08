Minocqua's Kevin Bolger finishes 22nd overall in cross country skiing, will not move on in Olympics

MINOCQUA — Cross country skiing was off to an early start Tuesday morning, and Minocqua, Wisconsin native Kevin Bolger finished 4th in his heat and 22nd overall.

Unfortunately his time was not fast enough to move on. Only the top two competitors move on to the next round.

No one from Team USA made it to the men's sprint finals. Norway took gold.

Bolger found out he was headed to the Olympics last month, and on Facebook he shared that he was incredibly excited to be part of Team USA.

This was the 28-year-old's first Olympic games. In 2017, he won his first individual U.S. national championship. In 2018, he placed 11th at the world cup for freestyle sprint. He is a graduate of the University of Utah.

According to his USA Ski and Snowboard profile, he is a "killer" tap dancer when he was 3-years-old and is a member of the oldest amateur water ski team in the world.

Follow him on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

Other members of the team include:



Jessie Diggins, Minnesota and Vermont

Rosie Brennan, Utah

Julia Kern, Massachusetts

Hailey Swirbul, Colorado

Sophia Laukli, Yarmouth

Novie McCabe, Washington

Hannah Lavorsen, California

JC SChoonmaker, California

Ben Ogden, Vermont

Luke Jager, Alaska,

Gus Schumacher, Alaska

Scotter Patterson, Alaska

